William Kentridge Residency

BAMPFA, Cal Performances, and the Townsend Center for the Humanities present

To What End

Visual Lecture by William Kentridge

Nov 18, 3:30pm

Barbro Osher Theater, BAMPFA

William Kentridge will consider provocations and processes in the making of the chamber opera Waiting for the Sibyl (2019), which will be presented as part of the US premiere of SIBYL at Cal Performances on Mar 17–19, 2023. For Kentridge, the lecture format is another medium of creative expression in which he discusses the use of language and creating meaning in his works and attempts to enact those processes in the moment.

